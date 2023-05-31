3 Cryptocurrency-Related Businesses at Risk of Class Action ...

News From Law.com

Cryptocurrencies sit at an interesting junction. On the one hand, they are extremely accessible to the masses due to an easy online onboarding and investing processes, but on the other, they have been prime industries for fraud and growing scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. At the "After FTX, Crypto Lawyers and Class Action—What's Next?" panel during the Beard Group Inc.'s 7th annual Class Action Conference in New York, Michael Canty, a partner at Labaton Sucharow, and Graham Newman, a partner at Chappell, Chappell & Newman, discussed the various enforcement actions crypto businesses are facing. They also touched on the predicament the crypto market finds itself in as the securities debate rages on.

May 31, 2023, 5:08 PM

