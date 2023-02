News From Law.com

Three attorneys were suspended, two reprimanded, and one resigned in January, Connecticut court records show.Jeffrey Olgin was reprimanded by the reviewing committee for his violation of Rules 1.4(a)(3), 1.5(a), 1.5(c) and 8.1(2) of the Rules of Professional Conduct, the decision said. Anthony Spinella of Manchester was placed on immediate interim suspension, among other lawyers disciplined, according to court records.

Connecticut

February 24, 2023, 12:55 PM