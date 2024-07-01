3 Class Actions Shut Down Against Restaurants | Law.com Rada...

News From Law.com

A Connecticut state judge granted a motion to strike the claims of three class actions against restaurants alleging wage violations. Superior Judge Cesar A. Noble agreed with the defendant's contentions that the suits relied on inapplicable and old versions of regulations, the claims were timed-barred, and a private cause of action was not available under the law. The three class actions, "Fenton v. Harper"; "Woodford v. HRG Management"; and "Farias v. Rodriguez," were argued together due to their similar allegations. The cases claimed the restaurants violated the Connecticut Minimum Wage Act and were liable to the servers and bartenders, the class members, for back pay.

July 01, 2024, 6:28 PM