A new judge is in store for the Clayton Judicial Circuit as time ticks down toward the resignation of Clayton County State Court Chief Judge Linda S. Cowen.After submitting her letter of resignation to Gov. Brian Kemp on July 1, Cowen will hang up her black robe on Dec. 31 following 26 years of service.The Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia has shortlisted Sonyja J. George, Atha H. Pryor and Tameka A. West as candidates to fill the vacancy.

Georgia

December 02, 2022, 3:25 PM