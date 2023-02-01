3 Attorneys Resign, 13 Others Disciplined, According to Texa...

News From Law.com

The February disciplinary report of the State Bar of Texas lists three attorneys who resigned in lieu of being disciplined and another 13 attorneys received probated suspensions or public reprimands. Three disciplinary actions involved lawyers failing to properly handle actions of nonlawyers; one case involved an attorney who took a case beyond his competence, and another involved a lawyer who failed to notify a client of an action that triggered the client's right of first refusal in a real estate sale.

