In February, one attorney was disbarred, another received a presentment, and a third was required to participate in continuing legal education and restitution, according to information from Connecticut officials. Harry Tun of Washington D.C. was disbarred by the District of Columbia Court of Appeals on Dec. 22, 2022, and was in turn disbarred on Feb. 6, 2023 in Connecticut, according to an order.

Connecticut

April 18, 2023, 3:47 PM

