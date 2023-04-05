New Suit

The U.S. Department of Education was hit with a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief on Tuesday in the District of Columbia District Court in connection with the Higher Education Act's statutory definition of a 'third-party servicer,' a/k/a entities that themselves administer Title IV financial aid programs. The suit, brought by Latham & Watkins on behalf of online educational program provider 2U Inc. and Get Educated International Proprietary Ltd., accuses the Department of Education of lacking unilateral authority in rewriting the definition of a 'third-party servicer.' According to the suit, the revised definition imposes various reporting and auditing requirements and heightened fiduciary duties on institutions that have no role in administering federal financial aid. The case is 1:23-cv-00925, 2U, Inc. et al v. Cardona et al.

April 05, 2023, 7:51 AM

Plaintiffs

2U, Inc.

Get Educated International Proprietary Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Latham & Watkins

defendants

U.S. Department Of Education

Miguel Cardona

nature of claim: 890/