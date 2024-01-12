2nd Shareholder Lawsuit Filed Against Biotech Company | Law....

News From Law.com

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. was named in a second shareholder derivative lawsuit after clinical trials for a neurological medication allegedly did not follow proper guidelines, while the company made contrary statements to the public. The original securities class action against BioXcel and top executives was filed in July 2023, leading to, now, two shareholder derivative lawsuits. BioXcel, a biotech company, creates neurological medicine using artificial intelligence. It has one drug on the market called Igalmi, which is used to treat schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults, according to its website.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 12, 2024, 2:06 PM

nature of claim: /