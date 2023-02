News From Law.com

Cravath, Swaine & Moore partner Lauren Rosenberg argued on behalf of Morgan Stanley and a group of other major banks in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Monday, as the financial institutions asked the court to uphold a Manhattan federal judge's dismissal of an antitrust suit brought by SL-x, the creator of an electronic stock lending platform.

Banking & Financial Services

February 06, 2023, 4:17 PM