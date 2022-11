News From Law.com

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher partner Jason Schwartz on Tuesday urged a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to uphold a Brooklyn federal judge's dismissal of a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against Amazon, arguing that a former Amazon employee fired amid the COVID-19 pandemic failed to plausibly allege intentional discrimination.

November 29, 2022, 5:15 PM