The IT services firm Syntel and its attorney Kannon Shanmugam of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison won a partial victory in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in a trade secrets case Thursday, with the three-judge panel vacating a $285 million damages judgment against Syntel.

May 25, 2023, 5:18 PM

