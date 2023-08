News From Law.com

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed a district court judgment in favor of Vermont Law and Graduate School on Friday, ruling that the law school's decision to obscure a controversial mural behind a barrier does not "modify or destroy" the work, and therefore does not implicate the protections of the artist's rights set forth by the Visual Artists Rights Act of 1990.

August 21, 2023, 1:52 PM

