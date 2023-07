News From Law.com

A three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Wednesday ruled that U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein of the Southern District of New York erred by failing to recuse himself from a sentencing when he had a "close, near-paternal relationship" with a cooperating witness in a related case.

New York

July 27, 2023, 4:59 PM

nature of claim: /