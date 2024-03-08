2nd Circuit Revives Corruption Charges Against Ex-NY Lt. Gov...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday revived federal corruption charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin. U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of New York J. Paul Oetken threw out three bribery counts against Benjamin in December 2022, finding the indictment failed to allege an explicit quid pro quo between Benjamin and a donor under "McCormick v. United States." Benjamin is represented by Barry Berke of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel.

