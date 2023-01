News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit is weighing the future of New York's Affordable Broadband Act, a 2021 law aimed at providing low-income consumers with access to broadband internet. During oral arguments before a three-judge panel, the New York Attorney General's Office urged the court to reverse a district judge's injunction preventing the law from taking effect.

Technology

January 12, 2023, 4:36 PM