New York's Sept. 1 rollout of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act that designates most of the state "sensitive locations" and prohibits guns will remain in place during the appeal process, a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ordered Wednesday. Meanwhile, the prosecutor for Onondaga County said that authorities in his jurisdiction agreed to exercise "discretion" about arresting people under the new law.

New York

October 12, 2022, 6:15 PM