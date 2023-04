News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granted an administrative stay of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's subpoena for the deposition of former Manhattan special assistant district attorney Mark Pomerantz on Thursday morning, shortly before Pomerantz was scheduled to appear for his 10 a.m. deposition.

District of Columbia

April 20, 2023, 10:16 AM

nature of claim: /