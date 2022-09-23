2nd Circuit Eyes Venue for Connecticut AGs Climate Suit Agai...

News From Law.com

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Friday considered whether federal or state courts should hear Connecticut's lawsuit against Exxon Mobil for violating its unfair trade practices act in its advertising about the environmental effects of fossil fuels. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partner Kannon Shanmugam began by arguing that the panel should vacate U.S. District Judge Janet Hall of the District of Connecticut's ruling granting Connecticut's motion to remand the case to state court.

September 23, 2022, 5:43 PM