Litigation Surge - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | Syneos Health...

Syneos Health, a pharmaceutical company formerly known as InVentiv Health and INC Research, was hit with a cluster of lawsuits in June. At least three federal cases were filed last month, including two shareholder lawsuits brought by Melwani & Chan and Wolf Haldenstein which challenge the company's proposed acquisition by a consortium of investment firms for $7.1 billion. Syneos Health was also slapped with an employment class action brought by Siri & Glimstad on behalf of workers who were terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

July 10, 2023, 2:55 PM

