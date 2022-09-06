Litigation Surge - Trademark | EssilorLuxottica | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Trademark | EssilorLuxottica

Eyewear conglomerate EssilorLuxottica launched a flurry of trademark infringement actions last month to protect its popular brands, including Ray-Ban, Oakley and Persol. The company filed four new lawsuits in August targeting brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers over the alleged sale of counterfeit glasses. The volume of cases was double the company's typical monthly average for trademark enforcement actions. The suits are backed by Greer Burns & Crain, Klemchuk LLP, Rosemberg Law and the Rezvani Law Firm.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 06, 2022, 7:29 PM