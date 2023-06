Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Data Breach

Fortune 500 companies were slammed with data breach class actions in May. At least 20 cases were initiated in federal court, six times the typical monthly average. Companies under fire include DISH Network, Sysco, Aetna, Community Health Systems and Huntington Ingalls. Who's bringing the heat? Milberg, Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise and Cole & Van Note are among the most active plaintiffs firms.

June 08, 2023, 6:19 PM

