Litigation Surge - Automotive | New Jersey

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of litigation in the automotive sector this past week in New Jersey. At least eight federal lawsuits were initiated in the Garden State against companies on Radar's sector watchlist, including four data breach class actions targeting Avis Rent A Car System; the suits, backed by several firms including Siri & Glimstad, Edelson Lechtzin LLP and Clayeo C. Arnold APC, allege that roughly 300,000 individuals' personally identifiable information was compromised in Aug. 2024 after a hacker gained access to one of Avis' business applications. Plus, Jaguar was hit with a pair of class actions over alleged defects in certain vehicles' radiator hoses and windshields; the suits are backed by Berger Montague, Capstone Law and Lemberg Law.

Automotive

September 24, 2024, 12:44 PM