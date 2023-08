Litigation Surge - South Carolina | ERISA

There was a surge of ERISA litigation against major health insurers last week in South Carolina. More than 10 federal lawsuits were filed accusing Hartford, Unum Life and other insurers of wrongfully denying disability coverage. While ERISA lawsuits are fairly routine, last week's volume sticks out at four times the typical weekly average. Who's bringing the heat? Nearly all the cases were filed by the Foster Law Firm.

Health Care

August 07, 2023, 8:32 PM

nature of claim: /