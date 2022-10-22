Litigation Surge - Product Liability | DiCello Levitt Gutzle...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | DiCello Levitt Gutzler

Plaintiffs firm DiCello Levitt filed three product liability actions Friday targeting the manufacturers of hair straightening products marketed to African American women. The cases, brought on behalf of individual plaintiffs, allege that endocrine disrupting chemicals in hair products sold by L'Oreal, Revlon and other companies put users at greater risk of developing uterine cancer. DiCello Levitt, which put out a press release calling the cases a new mass tort, has partnered with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, the Cochran Firm and Bullock Ward Mason LLC on cases filed Oct. 21 in Illinois, California and New York.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 22, 2022, 2:20 PM