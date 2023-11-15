Litigation Trend - Georgia | Labor & Employment | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Trend - Georgia | Labor & Employment

Employment cases are trending upward in Georgia. Over 100 federal employment lawsuits were initiated in October, nearly 40 percent higher than the typical monthly average and continuing a rising trend which dates back at least one year. In the 12 months preceding the trend, the average monthly volume of federal employment cases initiated in Georgia was 62; that number has increased to 77 cases during the trend period, partly due to a sharp rise in cases beginning in Sept. 2023. Some of the most prevalent claims include wage-and-hour violations and discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability. Businesses routinely turn to Littler Mendelson, Jackson Lewis and Ogletree Deakins for defense.

November 15, 2023, 2:37 PM

