Litigation Surge - Ohio | Patent | Law.com Radar

Patent litigation surged in Ohio last month. At least seven patent lawsuits were initiated, more than twice the typical monthly average for the Buckeye State. The claims vary: Bendon, a publisher of children's products, was sued over augmented reality apps used in connection with its books, and fintech company Trading Central alleges that competitor TradingView's investment analysis platform infringes the plaintiff's patents. Plus, Cardinal Health was sued over its BiopSafe line of biopsy vials, and two sellers of indoor dryer vents accuse ADR Products of submitting frivolous takedown requests on Amazon.

June 13, 2024, 2:19 PM

