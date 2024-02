Litigation Surge - Contract Litigation | Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts launched a flurry of contract cases against franchisees last week in New Jersey District Court. At least three lawsuits were filed on behalf of Wyndham subsidiaries Microtel Inns & Suites, Wingate Inns and Ramada Worldwide; the suits collectively seek nearly $1.3 million in allegedly unpaid recurring fees and liquidated damages based on early franchise termination. Wyndham is represented by Connell Foley.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 27, 2024, 1:20 PM

