Litigation Surge - Securities | Cvent Holding | Law.com Rada...

Cvent Holding

Cvent, a company which specializes in meetings, events and hospitality management software, and members of its board of directors were hit with a cluster of shareholder lawsuits last month over the company's proposed acquisition by Blackstone for $4.6 billion. At least four lawsuits were filed in New York and Delaware over claims that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal omitted key information. The suits are backed by Wolf Haldenstein, Acocelli Law, Long Law and Melwani & Chan.

Technology

June 05, 2023, 5:42 PM

