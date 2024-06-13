Litigation Surge - Aerospace & Defense | Labor & Employment

Major aerospace and defense companies were swarmed with employment lawsuits last month. At least nine federal employment suits were filed against Fortune 500 aerospace and defense businesses, more than twice the typical monthly average. Most of the cases allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, disability, sexual orientation or national origin; defendants under fire include Boeing, Huntington Ingalls Industries and Lockheed Martin. Plus, Textron subsidiary NASSCO was hit with a pair of lawsuits pursuing wage-and-hour claims under California's Private Attorneys General Act.

June 13, 2024, 2:40 PM

