Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Procter & Gamble | Law.co...

Procter & Gamble was hit with a flurry of consumer class actions last week following an FDA report about over-the-counter cold and flu medications. At least four federal class actions were filed alleging that Sudafed, DayQuil, NyQuil, Benadryl and other OTC products are not effective decongestants; the suits were filed after an FDA Advisory Panel unanimously ruled that phenylephrine, the active ingredient in the medications, is not effective for decongestion. Other companies under fire include Johnson & Johnson, Kenvue and Reckitt Benckiser. Who's bringing the heat? The suits are backed by several firms including Aylstock Witkin Kreis & Overholtz, Bradley Grombacher and Parker Waichman.

September 18, 2023, 1:21 PM

