Litigation Surge - California | Privacy

Law.com Radar detected a wave of privacy class actions this past week in California. At least 10 federal cases were initiated, well above the typical weekly average for the Golden State. Of the 10 lawsuits, eight accuse companies of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by recording website users' interactions with the website's 'chat feature' and sharing the communications with third parties. In addition, Google was sued for failing to destroy customers' personally identifiable information 'as soon as practicable' in violation of the New York Video Consumer Privacy Act, while Prudential was accused of using 'session replay' software to track users' website activity in violation of CIPA.

Technology

November 30, 2022, 1:47 PM