Litigation Surge - Mississippi | Kelly Services | Law.com Ra...

Staffing company Kelly Services removed a cluster of sex abuse lawsuits to Mississippi federal court on Wednesday. Three state suits brought in Jackson County were removed to Mississippi Southern District Court, all of which were filed on behalf of students at Ocean Springs Middle School who were allegedly abused by substitute teacher KeShawn Belcher. The suits, which also name Belcher and the school as defendants, contend that after Kelly Services placed Belcher at the school, he engaged in nonconsensual contact with students and sent inappropriate videos and text messages, leading to his arrest in April 2023. All three suits were brought by the Medley Law Group; Kelly Services is represented by Deutsch Kerrigan LLP.

May 09, 2024, 1:06 PM

