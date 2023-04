Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Walmart

Walmart was hit with a cluster of employment lawsuits last week. At least eight federal cases were filed, primarily over claims of race-based discrimination, sexual harassment and denial of requests for FMLA leave based on depression and anxiety. Last week's volume was more than double the typical weekly average.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 04, 2023, 6:40 PM

