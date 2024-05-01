Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Privacy | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Privacy

Major businesses were swarmed with privacy class actions in federal court last week. At least six cases were filed against Fortune 500 companies, including two suits accusing Amazon and Walmart of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by scanning employees' fingerprints and facial geometry for timekeeping purposes without consent. Plus, General Motors, OnStar and LexisNexis were hit with a pair of class actions alleging that systems installed in certain GM vehicles secretly collect information about driving behavior; the suits, part of a string of similar cases, claim that the data is later transmitted through intermediary LexisNexis to insurance companies which use the data to increase premiums.

May 01, 2024, 12:31 PM

