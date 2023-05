New Suit - Patent

Fortinet, a network security company, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Kroub, Silbersher & Kolmykov on behalf of 2BCom LLC, asserts four patents related to a wireless networking system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03896, 2BCom, LLC v. Fortinet, Inc.

Cybersecurity

May 10, 2023, 4:05 AM

Plaintiffs

2BCom, LLC

Plaintiffs

Kroub, Silbersher & Kolmykov PLLC

defendants

Fortinet, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims