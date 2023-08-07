Litigation Surge - Telecommunications | Labor & Employment

Law.com Radar detected a cluster of employment suits targeting major telecommunications companies this past week. More than five federal lawsuits were filed against businesses on Radar's sector watchlist including Charter Communications, Comcast and T-Mobile. Half the suits were brought on behalf of female employees at a Charter facility in Austin who allegedly faced retaliation after reporting sexual harassment by a supervisor. In addition, T-Mobile was hit with a pair of COVID-related cases, including a suit brought on behalf of an employee who's allergic to trace metals in the vaccines; according to the complaint, T-Mobile unlawfully demanded access to the plaintiff's entire medical record as a condition for granting an exemption.

Telecommunications

August 07, 2023, 5:55 PM

nature of claim: /