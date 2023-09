Litigation Surge - Maine | Real Property

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of real property lawsuits in Maine last week. Five federal cases were surfaced by the platform, all of which seek to foreclose on residential property; plaintiffs include US Bank, WSFS Bank, NewRez d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing and Lakeview Loan Servicing. All five lawsuits are backed by the New England firm Doonan Graves & Longoria.

September 19, 2023, 12:11 PM

