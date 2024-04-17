Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | Michigan | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | Michigan

Litigation soared last month against major property and casualty insurers in Michigan. At least 16 federal cases were initiated by or against Fortune 500 P&C companies including Cincinnati Insurance, Liberty Mutual and State Farm. Many suits were brought on behalf of Lint Chiropractic, which seeks reimbursement from AIG subsidiary National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh for medical services rendered to car crash victims. While insurance litigation is fairly routine in Michigan, last month's volume sticks out at roughly triple the usual monthly average.

April 17, 2024, 12:56 PM

