Litigation Surge - Illinois | Deckers Outdoor

Footwear designer Deckers Outdoor launched a cluster of IP enforcement actions in Illinois this past week to protect its popular shoe and accessories brand 'UGG.' The company filed four lawsuits in Illinois Northern District Court accusing e-commerce operators of selling counterfeit shoes and accessories. Who's bringing the heat? All four suits are backed by the Chicago-based IP firm Greer Burns & Crain.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 22, 2023, 12:17 PM

