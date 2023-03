New Suit - Contract

Holland & Knight sued the federal government Wednesday in U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The suit, which is sealed, was brought on behalf of 2Aces Integration. The federal government is represented by the Department of Justice. The case is 1:23-cv-00441, 2Aces Integration, LLC v. USA.

March 31, 2023, 9:54 AM

2Aces Integration, LLC

Holland & Knight

USA

Doj-Civ

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract