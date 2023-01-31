Litigation Surge - Technology | Privacy

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of privacy class actions last week against major tech companies. Eight federal class actions targeting TikTok, Apple and Meta Platforms were surfaced by Radar, well above the typical weekly average. Half the suits allege that TikTok secretly monitors users who open third-party web links in the TikTok app, while three cases accuse Apple of tracking users even after they change their settings to prevent data sharing. In addition, Meta Platforms was hit with claims that its tracking pixel is being used by H&R Block, TaxAct and TaxSlayer to collect customers' private financial data.

January 31, 2023, 1:46 PM