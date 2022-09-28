Litigation Surge - Washington | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Washington | Patent

There was an uptick in patent litigation yesterday in Washington. Law.com Radar surfaced five new cases, including two lawsuits against major video game development company Valve over its new handheld gaming computer 'Steam Deck.' Also of note: Motorola was accused of violating patents relating to brown-out detection and reset technology. Who's backing the plaintiffs? Out of the five suits filed yesterday, four were brought by Seattle-based firms Meyler Legal and the Mann Law Group.

Gaming & Esports

September 28, 2022, 1:46 PM