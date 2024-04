Litigation Surge - Ohio | Contract Litigation

Contract litigation surged in Ohio last week, according to Law.com Radar. 19 federal contract suits were surfaced by the platform, many of which pertain to alleged loan defaults or breaches of franchise agreements. While contract litigation is fairly routine in the Buckeye State, last week's volume sticks out at roughly triple the usual weekly average.

April 03, 2024, 12:40 PM

