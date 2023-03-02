Litigation Surge - Privacy | Apple | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Privacy | Apple

Apple was hit with another round of privacy class actions in February for allegedly skirting user privacy settings. Seven federal class actions were filed last month alleging that Apple secretly monitors app usage on its devices even after users disable tracking functions. The suits were triggered by a Nov. 8 Gizmodo article, and more than 15 federal class actions have been launched since the story's publication. The plaintiffs filed a motion last month to consolidate all cases in the Northern District of California.

Fortune 500

March 02, 2023, 7:33 PM