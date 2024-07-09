Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Dovel & Luner | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Dovel & Luner

Plaintiffs firm Dovel & Luner filed a cluster of false advertising class actions in California Central District Court last month. At least three cases were filed accusing companies of displaying false 'regular' prices on their websites in strikethrough font and making statements like '60% off' and 'limited time' to suggest that goods are on sale at a substantial discount. The suits pursue claims under California's False Advertising Law, which requires that an advertised 'former price' be the prevailing market price within three months preceding the ad. Who's under fire? Defendants include Brooklyn Bedding, Evry Jewels and Frontgate.

Internet & Social Media

July 09, 2024, 12:50 PM