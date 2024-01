Litigation Surge - Patent | The Gap

Gap, the clothing and accessories retailer, was hit with a flurry of patent lawsuits in Texas last week. At least four patent cases were filed against Gap and its subsidiaries Athleta, Banana Republic and Old Navy. All four lawsuits were brought by Linfo IP, which has launched a wave of cases alleging that customer review portals on retailers' websites infringe the plaintiff's patent. Linfo IP is represented by Ramey LLP.

January 03, 2024, 2:38 PM

