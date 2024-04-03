Litigation Surge - Technology | Class Actions | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Technology | Class Actions

Major technology businesses were hit with a wave of class actions last week. At least 10 federal cases were initiated against Fortune 500 tech sector companies, triple the usual weekly average. Seven suits pursue antitrust claims against Apple, alleging that restrictive rules governing third-party apps increase the burden and cost of switching from an iPhone to a competitor's smartphone. Also of note, Oracle was hit with a class action over its administrative software NetSuite; according to the complaint, Oracle fails to disclose that software implementation is outsourced to a subcontractor and that financing is sold to a third party, effectively depriving customers of the benefit of technical support from Oracle. The suit is backed by DannLaw.

Technology

