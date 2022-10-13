Litigation Surge - Copyright | Strike 3 Holdings | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Copyright | Strike 3 Holdings

Strike 3 Holdings, an adult film company known for aggressively policing copyright infringement on peer-to-peer networks, went on a filing spree on Wednesday. The company launched more than 40 lawsuits against 'John Doe' defendants, whom the company can identify by serving subpoenas on the infringers' ISPs. While copyright suits by Strike 3 are fairly common, Wednesday's volume was nearly five times the typical daily average. The suits, which were primarily filed in New York, Florida and Connecticut, are backed by the Miami-based law firms SMGQ Law and Mamone Villalon as well as New York-based attorneys John C. Atkin and Jacqueline M. James.

Internet & Social Media

October 13, 2022, 5:20 PM