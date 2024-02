Litigation Surge - Delaware | Patent

Serial patent litigant RecepTrexx launched a swarm of patent infringement cases in Delaware on Monday. The company filed at least five lawsuits alleging that businesses' call-routing platforms infringe the plaintiff's patent; defendants include Nextiva, Ooma, RingCentral, Talkdesk and Yeastar USA. RecepTrexx is represented by Rabicoff Law and the Garibian Law Offices.

Technology

February 06, 2024, 12:21 PM

nature of claim: /