Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | FedEx

FedEx was hit with a flurry of employment lawsuits this past week. Five federal cases were initiated against the company on Nov. 17, primarily over claims of discrimination on the basis of race, age and disability. Who's on defense? Morrison Mahoney and Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford have been tapped to defend suits in Arizona and Connecticut, while a California suit is being defended by in-house counsel.

Transportation & Logistics

November 21, 2022, 2:12 PM